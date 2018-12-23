ENGLER, Barbara Ann (Brann)

Age 84, of West Seneca, NY. December 18, 2018. Beloved wife of Donald A. Engler; dearest mother of Cynthia (Charles) Zambito, David (Robin) Engler and the late Christine (James McConnon) Engler; treasured grandmother of Charles, Caitlin and Christopher Zambito, Samantha and Jacob Engler and Michael Thomas. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday morning at 10:15, at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are also invited to a cemetery committal service on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, NY. Please assemble at the Delaware Ave. entrance to the cemetery. Barbara was an enthusiastic Buffalo Sabres and Bills fan, a member of the American Association of University Women and an animal lover. As an avid reader and teacher she touched the lives of many children as she shared her passion for learning. In addition to her family and friends, she will be missed by her cat, Van. Memorial donations to the Erie County SPCA or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. appreciated. Arrangements by HOY funeral home, INC. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com