ELLS, Ruth E. (Jennings)

December 18, 2018. Loving wife of the late Bernard; dearest mother of Connie (late Bud) Catlin, Peter (Pam) Ells and Daniel (Linda) Ells; beloved grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Rixford Jennings, Muriel Case, Isabelle Kolb and Charlotte Kill; also survived by nieces and nephews. Service to be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Friends of the Aurora Library. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com