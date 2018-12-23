DuFRANE, Christine Irene "Aunt Tina" (Pawlak)

DuFRANE - Christine Irene "Aunt Tina" (nee Pawlak) December 20, 2018; devoted mother of Edward, Jr. (Nancy Brown) and Ron (Gina) DuFrane; lifelong companion of the late Edward DuFrane, Sr.; loving grandmother of William, Heather, Brandon, Tiffany, Courtney and Ronni; fond great-grandmother of Aubrey and Mercedes; sister of Marcia and Helen; also survived by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life Service at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 1 PM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com