DUBKE, Chris M.

Dubke - Chris M.

Chris Martin Dubke, age 56, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. Born July 18, 1962 in Lockport, Chris is the son of Beverly I. Dubke Hartley and the late Ronald C. Dubke.Chris had been self-employed as an IT technician at Infection Detection in Gasport. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. Chris is a member of the Ridgewood Bible Church. Surviving Chris are his sons, Curtis (Jenessa) Dubke and Brian (Jessica) Dubke; his mother, Beverly I. Dubke Hartley; grandchildren, Alliecea Dubke, Zaine Brochey, Paiyton Dubke and Journee Dubke; siblings, Glenn (Lynn) Dubke and Donna Ann (Terry) Redmond; and his children's mother, Christine Dubke. Several nieces and nephews also survive Chris. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11:00 am from Ridgewood Bible Church, 7073 Ridge Road, Lockport, NY 14094, with the Reverend Dr. Charles Jennings officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Ridgewood Bible Church. Please go to www.sherriebreamfuneralhome.com and leave a condolence for the family.