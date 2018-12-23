Driver passed out in liquor store lot charged with DWI

Jamestown police didn't have to work too hard to put two and two together when they found a driver passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle in a liquor store parking lot early Sunday.

Police responding to a report said they found Aaron M. Beatty, 25, of Jamestown, passed out in a vehicle in the the parking lot of Eastside Liquor with the motor running at about 12:15 a.m. Beatty failed several field sobriety tests, police said, and was charged with aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent or higher, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was taken to Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment.