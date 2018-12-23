Driver charged with DWI after fleeing scene of accident

A driver who struck another vehicle, fled and then refused to take a breath test was charged with DWI, state police reported.

Troopers said they and Town of Carroll police responded to Austin Hill Road in Frewsburg for a report of a two-car accident Saturday. Their investigation revealed that Richard Whisner, 50, of Frewsburg was westbound on Austin Hill when he struck an unoccupied vehicle, causing extensive damage to both.

Troopers said Whisner fled but was located soon after in an intoxicated condition. He was taken to the Jamestown barracks where he refused to provide a breath sample, they said. He was arraigned in the Town of Carroll Court, released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to reappear in court next month.