COOK - Kathleen Of Orchard Park, entered into rest December 20, 2018. Beloved wife of Patrick D. Cook; devoted mother of Sean (Naomi) and Patrick Cook; loving daughter of the late Edward and Tessie Abram; dear sister of Diane Liebler; cherished grandmother of Madden and Declan. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, on Thursday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Nativity of Our Lord Cemetery. All flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com