CICCARELLI, Nicola "Nick"

December 21, 2018, age 85, beloved husband of Elisa (nee Marchionda) Ciccarelli; dear father of Lena Ciccarelli, Chris (Amy) Ciccarelli, Nick (Charlene) Ciccarelli, Jr., Carmen (Jillian) Ciccarelli and the late infant Carmella; loving grandfather of eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of Josephine (late Luigi) Carbone, Maria (Loreto) Riccardi, and the late Emma (late Giuseppe) Lalama and the late Tony (Janice) Ciccarelli; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday and Friday (December 27 and 28) 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (Bowmansville) at 10 AM Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com