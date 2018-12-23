CHRISTMANN, Dorothy O. (Castine)

December 21, 2018, at age 99, beloved wife of the late Edwin A. Christmann; devoted mother of Edwin L. (Nina), Maureen (Victor) Casciano and the late James (Donna) Christmann; loving grandmother of Dr. Edwin P. (Roxanne) Christmann, Jeffrey (Tracy) Christmann, Ann Marie (late Brian) Dugan, Daniel (Samantha) Christmann, Joanna Casciano, Mary (Scott) Barrick and Paul (Nicole) Christmann and 17 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Geraldine (Roland) Bergler, Katherine (Edward) DiPirro, Mary (Donald) Fitzgerald and George (Evelyn) Castine; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd) where prayers will be held on Friday at 10:45 AM and from St. Amelia Church at 11:30 AM. Friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com