Charles Clay inactive for Bills vs. Patriots

Charles Clay's time as the Buffalo Bills' starting tight end might be coming to an end.

Clay is a healthy inactive Sunday against the New England Patriots. Clay has struggled mightily since missing two games with a hamstring injury earlier this season, making just two catches for 15 yards in the last four games. He failed to make a catch at the goal line in the fourth quarter of the Week 12 game at Miami that would have given the Bills a win.

Also inactive for the Bills are running back Chris Ivory (shoulder), cornerback Ryan Lewis (concussion), wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, quarterback Derek Anderson, guard Vlad Ducasse and safety Dean Marlowe.