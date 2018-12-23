CARNEY, John J., III ESQ.

Of New York City, formerly of Buffalo, entered into rest December 7, 2018. Beloved son of John J. and Ann M. (nee Marino) Carney; devoted brother of Hon. Patrick M. (Carrie) Carney, Mark S., Esq. (Hon. Mary) Carney, and Richard B. (Leticia) Carney; also survived by loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. No prior visitation. Private service was held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to Erie County Bar Foundation, 438 Main St., 6th Floor, Buffalo, NY 14202. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com