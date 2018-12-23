CALA, Vincent J.

CALA - Vincent J. December 21, 2018, of Kenmore, NY, dear father of Vincent (Jacqueline), John (Kimberly), Angela (Mike) Abram, Tammy (Chuck) O'Sullivan, Christine (David) Eisensmith, Vincent Stuchal, Suzette Bonerb and the late Anthony (Lynn) Cala; brother of Marie (late Peter) Muffoletto and the late Charles (Rachel) Cala and Mamie (Sam) Baynes; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services Thursday at 11 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca (between Seneca St. and Potters Rd.) 825-5205. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Wednesday from 3-7 PM. Vince was a member of Ring 44 Boxing Club and inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame of W.N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the S.P.C.A. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com