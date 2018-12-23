CADY, George Hill

CADY - George Hill Passed December 1, 2018, at 93. Longtime resident of Buffalo area, lived on Grand Island until wife, Kathryn's death in 2004. Lived in Youngstown, NY eight years, then Mill Valley, CA until his death. Served in the Navy at the end of WWII (Port Director, Philippines), received an engineering degree at Tulane University, and co-founded Cady Metal Fabricating, North Tonawanda, NY. Served as International Sales Manager for Columbus McKinnon, Buffalo and finished his career at A.C. Towne Co., Williamsville. George loved camping, travel, sailing, golf and planting trees. Blessed with a modest demeanor and quiet sense of humor, he sought opportunities to enrich the lives of those fortunate enough to have passed his way. Survived by sons, Jeffrey Cady of San Rafael, CA, Drew Cady of Del Mar, CA and Judd Cady of New York City; three grandchildren Amelia, Wesley and Casey.