BURZAWA, Richard J.

BURZAWA - Richard J. Of Buffalo, December 20, 2018, at age 72. Beloved husband of the late Claranne (Ippolito); dear brother of Deborah (Gary) Morehouse; loving uncle of Erica (Chris) Foreman and Holly Zucchiatti. He will also be sadly missed by his canine friend Shelly. Funeral Services private. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.