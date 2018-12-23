Building aide sought in two thefts at Niagara Falls tower complex

Niagara Falls Police reported that an aide employed to assist residents in the Niagara Towers apartment complex didn't say a word Saturday as he stole wallets from two of the residents he has helped.

A 59-year-old man told police that the suspect walked into his unlocked Cedar Avenue apartment shortly after 6 p.m., grabbed his wallet and left. The wallet contained personal effects, including benefits and Medicaid cards. Earlier, an 80-year-old woman told police she let the suspect into her apartment and he walked directly over to her purse and removed the wallet.

She reported losing $200 cash and a debit card.

A woman said to be the 44-year-old suspect's girlfriend reportedly told police he was "on a bender" and possibly under the influence of narcotics.