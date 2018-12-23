Share this article

Buffalo man charged with DWI after car found in Orchard Park ditch

A driver who got locked out of his running car after it was driven into a ditch in Orchard Park was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Officers found the vehicle in a ditch on Valley View Road, off Jewett Holmwood Road, at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Akhtar Sheraz, 25, of Buffalo was taken to the Orchard Park police station where he failed several field sobriety tests and was charged with DWI, driving with a suspended registration, driving an uninspected vehicle and a lane violation, police said.

Sheraz was taken to Mercy Ambulatory Care Center for a blood test. Further charges may be lodged depending on the results of the test, police said.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
