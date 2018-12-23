Is there a better punter available? Former UB punter Jake Schum says he is

Jake Schum, the former Frontier Central High School and University at Buffalo punter, was not exactly impressed with what he saw from Buffalo Bills punter Matt Darr on Sunday.

Darr had six punts for an average of 38.3 yards.

Dear @buffalobills.... I'm ready to be your punter 👍 — Jake Schum (@JakeSchum) December 23, 2018

When a tweeter suggested there had to be a better punter, Schum replied, "Right in Buffalo" with a thumbs up emoji.

Schum has been a member of the Browns, Jets, Buccaneers and Packers organizations. He was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

Schum noted earlier in the day on Instagram that he continues to work out and stay in shape should an NFL call come.