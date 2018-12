BROWN, Eva Mae

BROWN - Eva Mae Of Buffalo, NY, December 21, 2018; daughter of the late Claude and Josie A. (Holliman) Brown; sister of Gracie L. (Robert) Wilson, Claudia Brown, Linda (Roger) Morse, Brenda and Juanita Brown; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com