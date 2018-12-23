BRACIKOWSKI, Marion E. (Jaskier)

December 20, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved mother of Sharon (Mark) Piatkowski, David (Fran) Bracikowski; dear sister of Walter (late Theresa) Jaskier, Emily (late Hank) Malecki, late Alfred (Frances), late Henry (Ginny), and the late Florence Jaskier; survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday from 3-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 9 AM in Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd. Please assemble at church. Mrs. Bracikowski was a member of the Polka Boosters Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice Buffalo, Inc.