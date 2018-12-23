Mobile store employee accused of stealing eight iPhones

An employee of the Boost Mobile store, 1900 Military Road, Town of Niagara, was charged with third-degree grand larceny last week after allegedly stealing $5,700 worth of cellphones from the store.

Police said that store surveillance cameras captured images of Deshaad M. Williams going into a back room at the store and placing eight iPhones into his backpack. He then left the store at the end of his shift without paying for any of the phones, according to reports.

Williams, 35, of Seventh Street in Niagara Falls, also faces charges stemming from arrest warrants out of Buffalo and Cheektowaga, police said.