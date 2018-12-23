[BN] Blitz newsletter: Josh Allen faces Brady & Belichick for the first time

When The News visited Josh Allen in his hometown of Firebaugh, Calif. last spring, he marveled at the prospect of becoming the Bills starting quarterback and competing against one of the all-time greats, Tom Brady.

"Now I get to play him twice a year," Allen said. "And beat him twice a year."

Allen missed his first opportunity to beat Brady and the Patriots due to injury but he'll get his chance today when the Bills visit New England.

Pregame primer: Everything you need to know before the 1 p.m. kickoff, including the injury report, broadcast info, point spread and storylines to watch, from Jay Skurski. Go deeper into the matchup with Jay's scouting report.

Inside the Bills: How Josh Allen has formed a special bond with fans.

Vic Carucci's Take Five: The Patriots have issues and seem more vulnerable than they've been in a long time.

One-on-One Coverage: Stephen Hauschka on discusses his hip injury, "baggage," and letting go in a Q&A with Vic.

Mark Gaughan's X's and O's: The Patriots are leaning on Tom Brady more than ever, and running back James White has been Brady's favorite target.

How we see it: Staff predictions for Bills-Patriots and the rest of the NFL slate.

