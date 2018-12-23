BLACK, Maryan "Pat"

Hamburg, NY, formerly of Lake View, NY, on December 22, 2018, devoted wife of the late Roger Black; loving mother of Roger (Tanya) Black, Gail (Greg) Schwab, Paul (Theresa) Black and Peter (Barbara) Black. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Paul II Church. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com