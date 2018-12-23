BERIS, Jerome J.

BERIS - Jerome J. December 21, 2018, age 77, beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Burns) Beris; dear father of Eric Beris and Kirsten (Michael) Agostino; loving grandfather of Natalie, Amanda, Michael, Gabrielle and Nathan; brother of Leni (Dick Sofford) Dwyer; brother-in-law of Robert Burns, Allen (MaryJo) Burns and Bryan (Kathy) Burns; uncle of Jim and Kelly Dwyer, Eric, Sean, Jaclyn, Justin, Kelly and Ryan Burns; also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 10 AM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC. ,8440 Main St., Clarence. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jerry's memory to US Tennis Association Youth Program, 10000 USTA Blvd., Orlando, FL. 32827.