BENDER, Jason R.

BENDER - Jason R. December 7, 2018. Beloved son of Billy and the late Barbara (nee Prechtl) Bender; loving brother of Kimberly Bender; grandson of Esther and the late Robert Bender and the late Arthur and Muriel Prechtl; also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family present Friday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Animal Aid, Inc., 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL 33334. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com