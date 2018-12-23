BEAM, William H. "Bill"

BEAM - William H. "Bill"

December 21, 2018, age 91; beloved husband of the late Veronica (nee Goetz) Beam; dearest father of Deborah Lynn Weber and Nancy (Mark James) Efstation; loving grandfather of Jonathan Robert Weber and Nathan Mark Efstation; dear brother of Doris (late John "Jack") Campbell; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11 AM to attend a Memorial Service celebrated at The Chapel at Montabaur Heights, 4530 Ransom Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's memory to Montabaur Heights. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com