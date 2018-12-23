BALL, Joan M.

BALL - Joan M. December 19, 2018. Dearest friend of the late Robert Gress; loving daughter of the late Arthur and Adeline (Hailand) Ball; dear sister of the late Carol Gray; aunt of Kevin (Karen), Dawn and Kenneth (Joanne) Gray and survived by their children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Louis Church, 780 Main St., Buffalo, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 10:30 AM. Joan retired from HSBC Bank after 46 years of service and enjoyed ushering at Bison's ballpark and at the arena.