BALDWIN, Joseph W., Jr.

BALDWIN - Joseph W., Jr. December 18, 2018. The family will receive friends Friday, December 28, 2018, at 10 AM at the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., where funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com