AUGUSTYNIAK, David R. "Butch"

AUGUSTYNIAK - David R. "Butch"

Of Angola, NY, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018, at age 71. Loving father of Kimberly (Paul) Di Orio, Robert, David and James Augustyniak; brother of Patricia (Patrick) Zemko, Joseph (Kim) Augustyniak, the late Joyce Dynarski, Sharon Isula and Frank Augustyniak; also survived by eight grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of family. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.