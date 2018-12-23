Arrested man's thrusting hips generate new trouble with Buffalo police

A Buffalo man accused of striking a female 7-Eleven employee in the breast, yelling obscenities and then exposing himself early Saturday later found himself in even more trouble.

Police tacked on a drug charge while processing Richard M. Davey at Central Booking after officers reported a crack pipe fell from his pants while he was thrusting his hips at a female officer.

Davey, 49, was arrested at 4:05 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Grant Street at Auburn Avenue after police were called about a customer harassing employees and refusing to leave the store. The incident while he was being booked happened about 15 minutes later.

Davey was charged with third-degree assault, public lewdness, trespassing, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of harassment.