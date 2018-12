AMATO, Anthony J.

AMATO - Anthony J. December 19, 2018. Beloved husband of Diane (Crawford) Amato; loving father of Danielle and Anthony Amato, Jr.; son of Ann Amato and the late Salvatore Amato; brother of Susanne (Dennis) Cardarella and Denise (David) Amico. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.