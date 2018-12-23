Altercations with police follow two Grider Street traffic stops

Two men were arrested early Sunday after altercations with police following separate traffic stops on Grider Street, Buffalo Police reported.

Jabril M. Jackson, 18, of Victoria Avenue, was charged with crack cocaine possession just after 1 a.m. Officers reported Jackson exited from the front passenger seat of a car and ran, but he was apprehended after a brief struggle, according to a report.

Jackson was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstructing governmental administration.

Almost an hour later, police charged William Thompson, 24, of Norfolk Avenue, after he began fighting with officers after being removed from a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Thompson was charged with second-degree menacing, resisting arrest and three counts of disorderly conduct. The address of both arrests was 305 Grider.