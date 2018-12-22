Woman in wheelchair among 4 thieves at Fashion Outlets of Niagara

A woman in a wheelchair is among four suspects in two recent clothing thefts at Fashion Outlets of Niagara, police said.

In a Dec. 10 incident at the Tommy Hilfiger store, two women fled with an unspecified amount of clothing, according to reports. Around 3 p.m., one woman began filling a bag attached to the back of her wheelchair with clothing. The other woman also filled a bag, and both fled without paying. Police believe the pair also had been in the store earlier that day, stealing merchandise.

In a Dec. 14 incident captured on surveillance video, two women took nine minutes to steal 91 items valued at $1,043 from the Gap store, police said. No arrests have been made in either incident, police said.