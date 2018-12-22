Two women charged after alleged Main Street chase

A woman allegedly assaulted a police officer as she and another woman were arrested following an apparent vehicle chase on Main Street early Friday, Northeast District police reported.

The women were driving northbound, attempting to strike each other's vehicles at about 12:13 a.m., police said.

Teaira Marbury, 22, of Brant Street, allegedly had her 8-week-old child in her vehicle. She was accused of resisting arrest and kicking an officer several times.

The other driver, Precious Williamson, 23, of Glenwood Avenue, was driving with a suspended license, police charged.