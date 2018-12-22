Tronolone named acting president of USA Niagara Development

Paul J. Tronolone, a veteran economic development official, was chosen Thursday as the acting president of USA Niagara Development Corp., the state economic development agency for Niagara Falls.

Tronolone joined USA Niagara in 2005 as a senior project manager and worked there for several years until he joined the parent agency, Empire State Development, as its Western New York president of policy and planning.

His new duties at USA Niagara include helping to lead a search for a new president.

Christopher J. Schoepflin held the position until October, when he joined Pegula Sports and Entertainment. He also was regional director of Empire State Development. Amanda Mays took over that post earlier this month, but she will not do double duty in Niagara Falls.