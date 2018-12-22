SCHWARTZMEYER, MIldred S. (McCann)

Of West Seneca, NY, December 20, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Melvin; dearest mother of Marylou (Jack) Putnam, Melvin Jr. (Colleen), Mark (Ellen), Mona (Phillip) Wiza and Max (Michelle) Schwartzmeyer; cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister of Patricia (Robert) White and the late Irene (late William) Lindy and James (late Barbara) McCann; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, where prayers will be said Monday, at 9:30 AM and Funeral Services will be held at St. David's Episcopal at 10:00 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com