RICE, Joan M. (Reilly)

December 21, 2018, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late John J. Rice. Dear mother of Barbara Rice, Colleen (Thomas) Kurtz, John (Theresa) Rice, Richard Rice, Mary (Thomas LaVean) Moeller, Theresa Zamito, Michael (Kimberly) Rice and Margaret (Jeff) Kologa. Also survived by her beloved grandchildren, cherished great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 4-8 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 9:30 am at St. Timothy Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY. Share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com