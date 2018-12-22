Proposals sought for DL&W Terminal

Development of the DL&W Terminal has been discussed for years.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority issued a Request for Proposals Dec. 18, seeking ideas for a mix of residential, retail, office and/or commercial uses.

The NFTA is seeking proposals for the DL&W's 133,000 square feet on the second floor. It also is seeking ideas on how to use 7,875 square feet on the first floor, and 57,662 square feet along the outdoor deck space that overlooks the Buffalo River.

More information on RFP 4844 can be found at nfta.com. Proposals are due on Feb. 19, 2019.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2019 on a new Metro Rail station for the ground level of the terminal.