Porch pirate interrupted, leaves empty-handed

A Newfane man confronted a woman opening a package in his driveway Wednesday afternoon, causing her to drop the box and flee empty-handed, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

The Lockport-Olcott Road resident told officers that he noticed a woman at about 3 p.m. standing in front of his garage door, opening a box. When he confronted her, she dropped the box and drove off northbound in a Jeep Grand Cherokee. He described the woman as white, about 35 to 40 years of age, 5-foot-4, about 135 pounds, with blonde hair and wearing blue jeans.

The man told officers he had been expecting a delivery and said that although the package had been opened and rummaged through, nothing appeared to be missing or damaged.