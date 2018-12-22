Police investigating domestic call charge man with felony DWI

A Lockport man was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated Thursday night after an investigation that began as a domestic call, Lockport Police reported.

After police determined that no charges would be filed, they began searching for a man involved in the incident. Found in a parked car at 77 Main St., he claimed to have been driven there by someone else, according to reports.

Police said Moncef M. Hannachi, 32, of Lincoln Place, had his license revoked after a drunken driving conviction in 2017 and should have had an ignition interlock device on his car. Along with the DWI counts, he was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and the interlock device violation.