Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to two armed robberies

Michael V. Ogden of Niagara Falls faces a maximum of 14 years in state prison after pleading guilty Friday to two armed robberies.

Ogden, 20, of Eighth Street, admitted to attempted second-degree robbery and third-degree robbery. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. scheduled sentencing for Feb. 15.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said the plea deal included the dismissal of charges against Ogden's sister Samantha Ogden, 22. She was charged as an accomplice in an April 24 robbery in which Michael Ogden stole a woman's cellphone on Lewiston Road in the Falls after choking her and striking her in the head with a pistol. On May 31, prosecutors said, he was armed with a metal cane when he stole $100 from a woman in a car in Lewiston.