Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Suddenly making a runaway of Atlantic race. (1)

2. Winnipeg Jets. Wheeler up to 42 assists out of his 47 points. (2)

3. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews, Marner show versatility in "Nutcracker" roles with Ballet of Canada. (4)

4. Calgary Flames. Have erupted for an NHL-best six periods of four goals or more. (5)

5. Nashville Predators. Shocking collapse on road: 0-7-2 after 8-0 start. (3)

6. Washington Capitals. Friday's win over Sabres was first time this season Ovechkin went pointless in a victory. (6)

7. Buffalo Sabres. Need a shakeup at forward (Oloffson?) after holiday break. (7)

8. Colorado Avalanche. Need more secondary scoring to help top line. Sound familiar? (8)

9. Anaheim Ducks. Johnson's debut in net replacing Miller was a loss in New York. (9)

10. San Jose Sharks. Burns joins Bruins' Chara as only active defensemen to 600 points. (10)

11. Boston Bruins. Bergeron back in lineup, Chara will be next. (13)

12. Vegas Golden Knights. Six straight wins at home spark push to West's top wild-card slot. (14)

13. Columbus Blue Jackets. Atkinson hits 20 goals for sixth time. (11)

14. Pittsburgh Penguins. Joined Stars and Kings in playing 4,000th regular season game on Saturday. (18)

15. Montreal Canadiens. Julien sixth-fastest coach to 600 career wins. (15)

16. Edmonton Oilers. Hitchcock giving Puljujarvi a big chance on McDavid's line. (16)

17. New York Islanders. Lehner makes 35 saves in win at Arizona. (19)

18. Vancouver Canucks. With no rivalry involved, fight-fest vs. Lightning was wholly unexpected. (24)

19. Dallas Stars. Lowest-scoring team in first period with just 18 goals. (12)

20. Minnesota Wild. Dumba, NHL's leader in goals by defensemen, out weeks after surgery for unspecified injury. (17)

21. New York Rangers. League-leading five shootout wins a huge help. (21)

22. Detroit Red Wings. Vanek stuck at four goals with minus-11 rating. (23)

23. Ottawa Senators. Lawsuits involving owner Melnyk and partner making hopes for downtown arena grow bleak. (22)

24. Carolina Hurricanes. Hitting ice in Hartford Whalers gear for throwback game Sunday vs. Bruins. Way cool. (25)

25. Philadelphia Flyers. With Hakstol mercifully deposed, Hart becomes franchise-record sixth goalie to appear. (26)

26. Florida Panthers. Luongo's career mark vs. Sabres: 20-8-0, 1.96/.934. (29)

27. Chicago Blackhawks. NHL-worst minus-31 goal differential says it all. (30)

28. New Jersey Devils. Hall joins Seguin and Skinner as 2010 draftees with 200 goals. (27)

29. St. Louis Blues. O'Reilly gets first chance vs. old Buffalo mates Wednesday night. (28)

30. Arizona Coyotes. Nobody cares about them. Even in their own city. (20)

31. Los Angeles Kings. First team to 20 regulation losses. (31)