NFL power rankings: Week 16

Here are the NFL power rankings for Week 16.

(Does not include Saturday's games. Last week in parentheses.)

1. New Orleans Saints (12-2)

One more victory secures homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs. (1)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (11-3)

Welcome back, Melvin Gordon. (3)

3. Los Angeles Rams (11-3)

Can earn a first-round bye with a win and Chicago loss. (2)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

Patrick Mahomes’ MVP candidacy and a potential first-round bye on the line at Seattle. (4)

5. Chicago Bears (10-4)

NFC North champs still in the hunt for a bye. (5)

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1)

Clinches AFC North title with a win and Baltimore loss. (9)

7. Houston Texans (10-4)

Clinches AFC South title with a win or losses by Indianapolis and Tennessee. (7)

8. New England Patriots (9-5)

Have lost consecutive games in December for first time since 2002. (6)

9. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

Have won seven of last eight. (13)

10. Baltimore Ravens (8-6)

Lamar Jackson won four of first five games as a starter. (11)

11. Dallas Cowboys (8-6)

Clinches NFC East title with a win or losses by Philadelphia and Washington. (8)

12. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

Chris Carson can become franchise’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Marshawn Lynch. (10)

13. Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1)

Dalvin Cook erupts after Kevin Stefanski takes over as offensive coordinator. (12)

14. Tennessee Titans (8-6)

Derrick Henry had six rushing TDs in the previous two games. (14)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

Undefeated in four games against the Texans. (15)

16. Cleveland Browns (6-7-1)

Baker Mayfield is fifth No. 1 overall pick to pass for 3,000 yards and 20 TDs in rookie season. (19)

17. Miami Dolphins (7-7)

Ryan Tannehill has won nine consecutive home starts. (16)

18. Carolina Panthers (6-8)

Shutting down Cam Newton for the season. (17)

19. Green Bay Packers (5-8-1)

Jamaal Williams expected to carry the load at running back. (18)

20. Denver Broncos (6-8)

Vance Joseph said talk about his job security was "nonsense." (20)

21. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

Julio Jones leads the NFL with 1,511 receiving yards. (24)

22. New York Giants (5-9)

Saquon Barkley ranks third in rushing and scrimmage yards, second among RBs with 82 catches. (21)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-9)

Cameron Brate has a TD catch in three of last four games. (22)

24. Washington Redskins (7-7)

Have 19 players on injured reserve. (25)

25. Detroit Lions (5-9)

Kenny Golladay has his first 1,000-yard season. (23)

26. Buffalo Bills (5-9)

Undrafted rookie Robert Foster has 90-plus receiving yards in four of last five games. (26)

27. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

Joe Mixon has surpassed 100 rushing yards the last two games. (27)

28. San Francisco 49ers (4-10)

George Kittle has the second-most receiving yards among NFL tight ends. (30)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-10)

Sticking with Cody Kessler. (28)

30. New York Jets (4-10)

Sam Darnold is second among rookie QBs with 2,357 passing yards and 14 passing TDs. (29)

31. Arizona Cardinals (3-11)

Josh Rosen has multiple TD passes in two of last three home games. (31)

32. Oakland Raiders (3-11)

Signed Nathan Peterman to the practice squad. (32)