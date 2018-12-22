NFL power rankings: Week 16
Here are the NFL power rankings for Week 16.
(Does not include Saturday's games. Last week in parentheses.)
1. New Orleans Saints (12-2)
One more victory secures homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs. (1)
2. Los Angeles Chargers (11-3)
Welcome back, Melvin Gordon. (3)
3. Los Angeles Rams (11-3)
Can earn a first-round bye with a win and Chicago loss. (2)
4. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)
Patrick Mahomes’ MVP candidacy and a potential first-round bye on the line at Seattle. (4)
5. Chicago Bears (10-4)
NFC North champs still in the hunt for a bye. (5)
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1)
Clinches AFC North title with a win and Baltimore loss. (9)
7. Houston Texans (10-4)
Clinches AFC South title with a win or losses by Indianapolis and Tennessee. (7)
8. New England Patriots (9-5)
Have lost consecutive games in December for first time since 2002. (6)
9. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)
Have won seven of last eight. (13)
10. Baltimore Ravens (8-6)
Lamar Jackson won four of first five games as a starter. (11)
11. Dallas Cowboys (8-6)
Clinches NFC East title with a win or losses by Philadelphia and Washington. (8)
12. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)
Chris Carson can become franchise’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Marshawn Lynch. (10)
13. Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1)
Dalvin Cook erupts after Kevin Stefanski takes over as offensive coordinator. (12)
14. Tennessee Titans (8-6)
Derrick Henry had six rushing TDs in the previous two games. (14)
15. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)
Undefeated in four games against the Texans. (15)
16. Cleveland Browns (6-7-1)
Baker Mayfield is fifth No. 1 overall pick to pass for 3,000 yards and 20 TDs in rookie season. (19)
17. Miami Dolphins (7-7)
Ryan Tannehill has won nine consecutive home starts. (16)
18. Carolina Panthers (6-8)
Shutting down Cam Newton for the season. (17)
19. Green Bay Packers (5-8-1)
Jamaal Williams expected to carry the load at running back. (18)
20. Denver Broncos (6-8)
Vance Joseph said talk about his job security was "nonsense." (20)
21. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)
Julio Jones leads the NFL with 1,511 receiving yards. (24)
22. New York Giants (5-9)
Saquon Barkley ranks third in rushing and scrimmage yards, second among RBs with 82 catches. (21)
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-9)
Cameron Brate has a TD catch in three of last four games. (22)
24. Washington Redskins (7-7)
Have 19 players on injured reserve. (25)
25. Detroit Lions (5-9)
Kenny Golladay has his first 1,000-yard season. (23)
26. Buffalo Bills (5-9)
Undrafted rookie Robert Foster has 90-plus receiving yards in four of last five games. (26)
27. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)
Joe Mixon has surpassed 100 rushing yards the last two games. (27)
28. San Francisco 49ers (4-10)
George Kittle has the second-most receiving yards among NFL tight ends. (30)
29. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-10)
Sticking with Cody Kessler. (28)
30. New York Jets (4-10)
Sam Darnold is second among rookie QBs with 2,357 passing yards and 14 passing TDs. (29)
31. Arizona Cardinals (3-11)
Josh Rosen has multiple TD passes in two of last three home games. (31)
32. Oakland Raiders (3-11)
Signed Nathan Peterman to the practice squad. (32)
Story topics: Bills 2018/ nfl power rankings
Share this article