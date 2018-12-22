MIGA, Paul J.

MIGA - Paul J. December 20, 2018, of West Seneca, NY; beloved husband of Susan M. (nee Kelly); dear father of Patrick (Dawn) and Richard (Barbara) Miga; loving papa of Katherine, Ryan, Liam and Erin Miga; brother of Lawrence (Kathy), James (Susan) Miga and the late Maryann (William) Eagen; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services, Monday at 9:00 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca (825-5205), and in St. Martin of Tours Church at 9:30 AM. The family will be present at the funeral home Sunday, from 3 - 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Paul was a proud Vietnam Veteran. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Kindly share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com