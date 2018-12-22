Michael R. Kimelberg, 46, Seneca Gaming vice president and urban planner

Aug. 12, 1972 - Dec. 20, 2018

Michael R. Kimelberg, a business executive and urban planner, died unexpectedly Thursday in Buffalo General Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 46.

Born in Buffalo, he grew up in the Albany area and graduated from Bethlehem Central High School, where he was a star member of the varsity cross country and track teams.

He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from SUNY Geneseo and a master's degree in urban planning with a focus on urban design from the University of Washington in Seattle. He worked as an urban planner for the City of Seattle and later as a senior urban designer for LMN Architects.

Mr. Kimelberg returned to Buffalo in 2010 to work as the chief planning officer for the Seneca Nation, where he was an enrolled member. He later served as the chief operating officer for the Seneca Nation. He also was senior vice president for corporate development with the Seneca Gaming Corp., where he led a number of high-profile development projects and business ventures.

He was a member of the board of directors of the Buffalo Zoo and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

An avid cyclist, runner and cross-country skier, he also was an accomplished artist with a focus on watercolor paintings.

Survivors include a daughter, Lucy; his former wife, Randilyn; his father, Harold, and a brother, David.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 in Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Ave.