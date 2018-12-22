Man reportedly shoves female drinking partner through window

A woman needed 17 stitches to close gashes in her arm after she was shoved through a window early Saturday, Niagara Falls Police reported.

Officers said they arrived at her home in the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. and found her sitting amid broken glass on the porch, crying and “covered in blood.” She was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She also sustained a possible broken nose and concussion, according to reports.

Police arrested Christopher D. Pugh, 27, of Weston Avenue, and charged him with third-degree assault, third-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The woman told police she had been drinking with Pugh at his house earlier when he suddenly began destroying things. When she left, he followed her home, she said.