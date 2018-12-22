Man charged with attempted murder in Batavia stabbing

Batavia police arrested a man Friday and charged him with attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with a Monday night stabbing.

Rashawn L. Gosier, 40, was held without bail after an arraignment in Batavia City Court.

Officer Marc Lawrence said the victim, a man, suffered multiple wounds but was released after hospital treatment. Police did not interview him until after he was released.

Lawrence said Gosier and the victim knew each other through a mutual acquaintance. The stabbing occurred about 11:40 p.m. Monday in a third party's house on Ellicott Street in Batavia.

The investigation is continuing and Batavia police are asking anyone with knowledge of the case to call their confidential tip line at 585-345-6370, or to use the tip link on the police website.