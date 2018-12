KINSELLA, Laura F.

KINSELLA, Laura F. - Mother and Grandmother. She was my Mother, my confidant and my friend. A day doesn't go by we do not think about you. You were the sunshine in our lives, the discipline that made us the people and parents we are today. There could never be a replacement. We love you and miss you dearly and know you are resting in peace. Your Dearest Sons, TONY, WALT AND FAMILIES