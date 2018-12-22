Kingsmen member sentenced to four years in prison

Another member of the Kingsmen Motorcycle Club is going to prison.

Jason Williams, who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to four years in prison.

Prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph M. Tripi and Brendan T. Cullinane, Williams, 44, of Kenmore, admitted selling marijuana and cocaine to other Kingsmen.

In seeking leniecy, his lawyer said Williams is no longer the same man.

"The evidence at today's sentencing hearing demonstrated that Jason Williams was not a violent member of the Kingsmen Motorcycle Club, and a much different person today," said defense lawyer Robert Singer. "Jason worked hard over the past three years to transform his life."

Williams is one of 20 Kingsmen to be convicted.