GONSALVES, Richard J.

GONSALVES - Richard J. December 19, 2018, at age 69. Born in Ooty, India on December 15, 1949. Son of the late Rani and late Allan Gonsalves; brother of Timothy Gonsalves, Maureen Gonsalves and the late Kenneth Gonsalves; also survived by other family members and colleagues. Richard served the Department of Physics, University at Buffalo for over 35 years, currently as Emeritus Professor. The family will be present on Saturday (today) from 4-5 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker), where a Funeral Service will follow at 5 PM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com