Rick Jeanneret began his career with the Sabres in 1971.
(News file photo)
A glimpse of the man in the booth.
(News file photo)
Fans latched on to the broadcaster's presence early on.
(News file photo)
Jeanneret is known for his emotion in the booth.
(News file photo)
Buffalo Sabres alumni Gilbert Perreault, left, and Rick Jeanneret, center, meet with Billy O'Shei, right, at the annual Sabres Alumni Fall Wine Festival to benefit breast cancer research at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in the lobby of the HSBC Arena on November 3, 2005. Photo by Derek Gee.
(News file photo)
Buffalo Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret relaxes in the den of his Niagara Falls, Ontn home in 2007.
(News file photo)
Rick Jeanneret relaxes in the den of his Niagara Falls, Ont. home in 2007.
(News file photo)
Rick Jeanneret calls the Buffalo Sabres game against Ottawa Senators in second period action at HSBC Arena in Buffalo on Wednesday Feb. 7, 2007.
(News file photo)
Play-by-play man Rick Jeanneret fires up Sabres fans as they party before game 6 at HSBC Arena Sunday, April 24, 2011.
(News file photo)
Rick Jeanneret and Dale Hawerchuk with their swords before the start of the game Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2011.
(News file photo)
Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of fame inductee Rick Jeanneret speaks during the press conference announcing the 2012 inductees at the First Niagara Center in Buffalo Wednesday, June 6, 2012.
(News file photo)
Rick Jeanneret, Tom Calderone and Lee Cappola share a laugh on arrival to the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame celebration on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2012.
(News file photo)
Longtime Buffalo Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret talks to members of the media outside the Sabres dressing room about his upcoming induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 9, 2012.
(News file photo)
Jeanneret was, third from right in the back row, was part of the 2012 Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame class.
(News file photo)
Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret gets a breather from the activity before going on stage at Ryan Miller's annual Catwalk for Charity to benefit the Steadfast Foundation. This was at the Town Ballroom in downtown Buffalo on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013.
(News file photo)
Buffalo Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret prior to the Sabres' playing the New York Islanders at the KeyBank Center on Sunday, April 2, 2017
Share this article